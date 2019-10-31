Army officer says he raised concerns about Trump and Ukraine

Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Colleen Long

The Associated Press

An Army officer at the National Security Council who twice raised concerns over the Trump administrationâ€™s push to have Ukraine investigate Democrats and Joe Biden, testified behind closed doors against White House orders Tuesday, Oct. 29, in the impeachment inquiry.

Alexander Vindman, a lieutenant colonel who served in Iraq and later as a diplomat, told House investigators that he listened to President Donald Trumpâ€™s July 25 call with new Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and reported his concerns to the NSCâ...