Coal giant Murray Energy seeks bankruptcy protection

Cathy Bussewitz and John Raby

The Associated Press

A major U.S. coal mining company is seeking bankruptcy protection, joining a growing list of struggling coal operations as communities switch away from fossil fuel to less-polluting renewable energy or natural gas.

Ohio-based Murray Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Several other major coal producers have filed for bankruptcy protection this year, including Blackjewel Mining in West Virginia and Cloud Peak Energy in Wyoming.

Former Murray Energy CEO Robert Murray said the move was necessary to access...