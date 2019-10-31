Federal judge blocks Alabama's tough abortion law

Kim Chandler

The Associated Press

A federal judge blocked Alabama’s near-total abortion ban Tuesday, Oct. 29, from taking effect next month, saying the law, part of wave of abortion restrictions by conservative states, is clearly unconstitutional.

U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued an expected preliminary injunction blocking Alabama from enforcing the law that would make performing an abortion a felony in almost all cases. The ruling came after abortion providers sued to block the law from taking effect Nov. 15.

“Alabama’s abortion ban contravenes clear Supreme Case Court pre...