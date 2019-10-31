Under pressure from Republicans, House Democrats plan vote to formalize impeachment probe

WASHINGTON – The House will take a vote this week to formalize the Democrat-run impeachment inquiry amid criticism from Republicans and President Donald Trump that the probe is illegitimate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the step is being taken “to eliminate any doubt” about the process as the White House has vowed to not cooperate with the inquiry until the Democrats follow the process established in prior impeachment proceedings.

In a letter to colleagues Monday, Oct. 28, Pelosi said the resolution will “affirm the ongoing, existing investigation” and lay out procedures for op...