Car crashes into Fallbrook FroYo

A car crashed into a shop in downtown Fallbrook Friday morning, Oct. 25.

The North County Fire Protection District reported just before 11 a.m. that fire crews were at the scene of the crash, at Fallbrook FroYo on East Mission Road near Main Street.

A single shattered shorefront window was the only damage to the shop, which remained open for business Friday.

Traffic was impacted on East Mission Road for a time, but the area was cleared by early Friday afternoon.

No one was injured.

