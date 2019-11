Chamber announces November events

Last updated 10/31/2019 at 3:20pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring several events in November.

Nov. 4 – First Monday Coffee at the Chamber office; 8:30 a.m.

Nov. 7 – Dinner Mob at Garden Center Café; 5 p.m.

Nov. 13 – WIN Event at Brooktown Kitchen and Coffee; 5-8 p.m.

Nov. 14 – SunUpper at Angel Shop; 8 a.m.

Nov. 20 – SunDowner at Mission Resource Conservation District; 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 23 – Village Artisan Faire on the corner of Main Avenue and Elder Street; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, (760) 728-5845. The chamber is located at 111 S. Main Avenue in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.