Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Community Benefit Program on FPUD's board agenda

 
Last updated 11/1/2019 at 2:25am



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District Board of Directors will consider moving forward on the Community Benefit Program at its meeting Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. in the FPUD Board room.

The proposed CBP would promote, coordinate and oversee funding for community projects that benefit Fallbrook and its residents.

Because Fallbrook is an unincorporated town, local nonprofit organizations are currently responsible for many of those projects and facilities. Grants and donations are their only sources of funding and, with the aging population, groups are having difficulty recruiting and retai...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

