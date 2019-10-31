Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Fallbrook Community Planning Group Circulation Committee approves 'bulb-out' proposal for Main Avenue

 
The Fallbrook Community Planning Group Circulation Committee voted Monday, Oct. 21, to send a proposal to build traffic-calming “bulb-outs” on Main Avenue to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The proposal had previously been presented to the planning group as an informational item. It was also discussed at the second Fallbrook Revitalization Committee meeting, Sept. 17.

The bulb-outs – basically curb extensions – are expected to have the effect of slowing traffic down on Main Avenue.

“Basically what it is is it gives the perception of narrowing the streets down though me...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

