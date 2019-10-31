Fallbrook families give through Operation Christmas Child

Fallbrook families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items for Samaritan's Purse Operation Christmas Child's National Collection Week, Nov. 18-25.

Fallbrook families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan's Purse partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God's love to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the f...