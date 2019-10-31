Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz 

Fire reported on Sleeping Indian Road

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2019 at 3:10pm



North County and Oceanside firefighters were responding Friday afternoon to a report of a brush fire in Oceanside just west of Bonsall.

The blaze was reported around 3 p.m in an area off of Sleeping Indian Road and Las Tunas Drive, according to information from the North County Fire Protection District.

John Choi, the North County Fire public information officer, said there were reports the fire involved multiple RVs and had spread to vegetation.

There was no immediate information on the fire's size.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at wfritz@reedermedia.com


 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/01/2019 15:27