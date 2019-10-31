Fire reported on Sleeping Indian Road

North County and Oceanside firefighters were responding Friday afternoon to a report of a brush fire in Oceanside just west of Bonsall.

The blaze was reported around 3 p.m in an area off of Sleeping Indian Road and Las Tunas Drive, according to information from the North County Fire Protection District.

John Choi, the North County Fire public information officer, said there were reports the fire involved multiple RVs and had spread to vegetation.

There was no immediate information on the fire's size.

