Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Man dies while hiking on Monserate Mountain

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2019 at 3:02am



A hiker died after suffering an unknown medical emergency on Monserate Mountain near Fallbrook late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 24.

A report came in of a man down on a trailhead a little before 5:30 p.m., North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi said.

Crews headed to the mountain and found the man face-down on the trail, Choi said. They attempted to perform life-saving measures on the man, but he did not recover from the unknown medical event and was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m.

Firefighters had to use a helicopter to airlift the man’s body off the mountain.

He appeared to h...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/01/2019 07:32