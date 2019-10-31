Man dies while hiking on Monserate Mountain

A hiker died after suffering an unknown medical emergency on Monserate Mountain near Fallbrook late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 24.

A report came in of a man down on a trailhead a little before 5:30 p.m., North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi said.

Crews headed to the mountain and found the man face-down on the trail, Choi said. They attempted to perform life-saving measures on the man, but he did not recover from the unknown medical event and was pronounced dead at 6:13 p.m.

Firefighters had to use a helicopter to airlift the man’s body off the mountain.

He appeared to h...