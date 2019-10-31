Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash near Palomar Mountain
Last updated 11/1/2019 at 5:12pm
PAUMA VALLEY (CNS) - A man crashed a motorcycle near Palomar Mountain today and was taken to a hospital, a California Highway Patrol officer said.
The man was traveling through the intersection of State Route 76 and Red Gate Road when he collided with a guard rail at 1:55 p.m., said CHP Officer Mark Latulippe.
He was transported to Palomar Hospital in Escondido with "minor injuries," Latulippe said.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
