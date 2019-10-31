Pedestrian struck, killed walking on I-15 near Rainbow
Last updated 11/1/2019 at 10:59am
A pedestrian walking a bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle late Thursday night while walking along Interstate 15 just south of Temecula.
The crash was reported a little after 9 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. It happened on southbound I-15 near the Rainbow truck scales, not far from the Temecula city limits.
The pedestrian died at the scene. He was identified as 59-year-old Ronnie Bevell of Temecula, according to the Riverside County coroner's office. It's unclear why Bevell was walking along the freeway before the crash occurred.
The driver of the vehicl...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)