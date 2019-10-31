Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Will Fritz 

Pedestrian struck, killed walking on I-15 near Rainbow

 
Last updated 11/1/2019 at 10:59am



A pedestrian walking a bicycle was struck and killed by a vehicle late Thursday night while walking along Interstate 15 just south of Temecula.

The crash was reported a little after 9 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. It happened on southbound I-15 near the Rainbow truck scales, not far from the Temecula city limits.

The pedestrian died at the scene. He was identified as 59-year-old Ronnie Bevell of Temecula, according to the Riverside County coroner's office. It's unclear why Bevell was walking along the freeway before the crash occurred.

The driver of the vehicl...



