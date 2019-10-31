Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2019 at 1:56am



Oct. 14

4200 block Citrus Dr Grand theft

Oct. 16

3300 block Gird Rd Grand theft

Oct. 17

2000 block Avocado Knoll Ln Battery

100 block N. Ridge Dr Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

Oct. 18

200 block E. Fig St Burglary in progress

Oct. 21

S. Mission Rd @ Pepper Tree Ln Arrest: Possession of controlled substance

900 block Alturas Rd Stolen vehicle

Mission Rd @ Thoroughbred Ln Arrest: Possession of controlled substance

Oct. 22

5200 block S. Mission Rd 5200 block S. Mission Rd

700 block Daria Lane Arrest: Spousal abuse

200 block Pippin...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/01/2019 01:57