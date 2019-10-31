SHERIFF'S LOG
Oct. 14
4200 block Citrus Dr Grand theft
Oct. 16
3300 block Gird Rd Grand theft
Oct. 17
2000 block Avocado Knoll Ln Battery
100 block N. Ridge Dr Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia
Oct. 18
200 block E. Fig St Burglary in progress
Oct. 21
S. Mission Rd @ Pepper Tree Ln Arrest: Possession of controlled substance
900 block Alturas Rd Stolen vehicle
Mission Rd @ Thoroughbred Ln Arrest: Possession of controlled substance
Oct. 22
700 block Daria Lane Arrest: Spousal abuse
