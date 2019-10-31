TAC recommends signal at Old Highway 395 and Rainbow Glen Road

Joe Naiman

Village News Correspondent

San Diego County’s Traffic Advisory Committee recommended that a traffic signal be installed at the intersection of Old Highway 395 and Rainbow Glen Road in Fallbrook.

The unanimous TAC recommendation Oct. 25 sends the proposed signal to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, who must approve the placement of the intersection on the county’s Traffic Signal Priority List. The county’s Department of Public Works has targeted a Nov. 20 board of supervisors’ hearing date for the signal, and DPW also plans to recommend funding so that the si...