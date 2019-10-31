It’s the old political stump speech, “If you elect me, I’m going to fix the roads!”

While it’s a promise we’ve all heard, I’m pleased to tell you, we truly are doing something about the roads.

Two weeks ago, Chairwoman Diane Jacob and I unanimously passed a board action to commit $28 million into critical road funding. It will benefit all those who live or travel in the unincorporated areas.

San Diego County provides municipal services for the entire unincorporated area. Cities like Carlsbad, San Marcos, Vista and others provide the funds and resources for their roads and infrastructure, but out in places like Valley Center, Fallbrook and Borrego Springs, it’s the county’s responsibility.

There are nearly 2,000 miles of roads of roads, 200 bridges, nearly 19,000 culverts, 196 traffic signals and over 37,000 traffic signs throughout the unincorporated area. While our past rainy season can create potholes and wreak havoc on our roads, the county is committed to maintaining a safe and comfortable driving experience.

If you have any road maintenance issues, please feel free to reach out to my office, and we will address the issue, after all that’s why you elected me.