Teachers never stop caring

 
Last updated 10/30/2019 at 3:17pm



The week of Nov. 3-9 is California’s 21st annual Retired Teachers Week. As a member of the California Retired Teachers Association, I urge everyone to find a way to give back to their community.

Statewide, CalRTA members logged in nearly 2 million hours of service to their communities. You may find a retired teacher tutoring in local schools, distributing food to those in need, driving seniors to appointments, working for land beautification projects, caring for stray or injured animals or working in hospitals.

Since 1998, the California Retired Teachers Association has sponsored Retired Teachers Week as a way to not only spotlight our members’ extensive volunteerism but to encourage others to do the same.

We cared about our students and our communities while we worked as educators, and that caring doesn’t stop at retirement. Join our call to give back. You’ll find the effort is well worth your time.

Marilyn Wertz

CalRTA, Div. 81

 

