3 drivers arrested at Oceanside DUI checkpoint

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Three drivers were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Oceanside, police said today.

The Oceanside Police Department Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint at Oceanside Boulevard and Camelot Drive between 8 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Four field sobriety exams were performed, three drivers were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, and 24 citations were issued. A total of 1,015 vehicles went through the checkpoint.