Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

3 drivers arrested at Oceanside DUI checkpoint

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/2/2019 at 11:38am



OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Three drivers were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Oceanside, police said today.

The Oceanside Police Department Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint at Oceanside Boulevard and Camelot Drive between 8 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Four field sobriety exams were performed, three drivers were arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, and 24 citations were issued. A total of 1,015 vehicles went through the checkpoint.





 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/02/2019 16:50