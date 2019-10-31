County: Frozen raspberries recalled for possible Hep A contamination

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Frozen raspberry products recalled for possible hepatitis A contamination were sold in eight Aldi supermarkets and contained in yogurt parfaits served at cafeterias in the Escondido Union School District, the county Health and Human Services Agency announced on Friday.

There have been no illnesses reported in connection with the products sold under the Aldi and Raley's supermarket private label brands, according to the county.

The recalled products are:

-- Aldi Season's Choice Raspberries (frozen) 12-ounce bags with ''best by'' dates of June, 10, 2021; Aug. 1, 2021; and Aug. 23, 2021. The UPC code is 0 41498 12419 9 and the lot codes are 20161A, 20213A and 20235A.

-- Aldi Season's Choice Berry Medley (frozen) 16-ounce bags with ''best by''dates of July 17, 2021; July 20, 2021; and July 22, 2021. The UPC code is 0 41498 31344 9 and the lot codes are 20198A, 20201A and 20203A.

-- Raley's Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries 12-ounce bags with ''best by'' dates of June 5, 2021 and Aug. 1, 2021. The UPC code is 46567 00754 and the lot codes are 20156A04, 20213A06.

According to the county, the school district used the products in yogurt parfaits served during breakfasts in cafeterias from Sept. 5 until Thursday.

The eight supermarkets and the Escondido school district are the only San Diego County locations that received the recalled raspberries, according to the California Department of Public Health.

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also announced a nationwide recall on frozen raspberries after the virus was detected in a routine sampling program.

County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten said anyone who ate the recalled frozen raspberry products or yogurt parfaits made from them who has not had two hepatitis A vaccinations should contact their healthcare provider about getting immunizations.

"Everyone who ate these items should be aware of the symptoms of hepatitis A and seek medical attention early if they appear,'' Wooten said.

Signs of hepatitis A can appear between two and seven weeks after exposure. Symptoms include mild fever, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, pain in the upper right side of the abdomen, dark urine and jaundice.

Anyone who purchased the berries should return them to the store for a refund; a full list of stores can be found at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CEH/DFDCS/CDPH%20Document%20Library/FDB/FoodSa

fetyProgram/FoodRecalls/ProductandRetailDistributionLists/fdbFrWFF1d.pdf