Village News

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

Athlete of the Week: Love of competition drives Jarvis

 
Last updated 11/1/2019 at 2:01am

Fallbrook Union High School Varsity Girls Volleyball outside hitter and captain Sonsi Jarvis has been chosen as Athlete of the Week.

According to senior Sonsi Jarvis, she's had a love of competition since the second grade.

"I have always been competitive," she said. "I love the thrill of the game and the thrill of doing really well. Competing on the court makes me feel like this is what I am meant to be doing. I think what inspires me to compete is the satisfaction of playing well and it brings out a side of me that is not seen elsewhere."

Jarvis' competitive spirit is why she was chosen as Athlete of the Week by the Village News.

According to Fallbrook Union High School Varsity Girls Volleyball Coach Jason Dale, Jarvis...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

