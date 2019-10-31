BHS volleyball wins on Senior Night

After the match, Najia Lamb poses with a sign she was presented with acknowledging her serving.

On Oct. 15, Bonsall High School's Girls' Volleyball Team played their last home game of the season against The Cambridge School's Griffins. Many students showed up in the audience to show their support, with the game taking the place of a traditional homecoming game, seeing as how there currently isn't a Bonsall High football team.

The sides of the volleyball court were filled with students, teachers, and parents, most of whom either wore the school's blue colors, pink in support of breast cancer awareness, or sported spirited face paint, organized by the school's Associated Student Body a...