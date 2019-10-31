Lilac Fire victim Belvoir Bay wins $1M Breeder's Cup Turf Sprint

ARCADIA - During 2017's Lilac Fire, Belvoir Bay was lost for two days after flames raged through the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall. On Saturday, she became a Breeder's Cup champion.

Belvoir Bay beat the boys in the $1 million Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint at Santa Anita Park after finding the lead early under jockey Javier Castellano. She won the race in a course record 54.83 for five furlongs. Belvoir Bay's trainer Peter Miller went 1-2 in the race with Om finishing second by a nose.

While fleeing from the Lilac Fire that claimed the lives of more than 40 horses in Bonsall, Belvoir Bay suffered burns, cuts and contusions and ultimately spent three weeks at an equine clinic to heal back in 2017 and early 2018.

Belvoir Bay is owned by Gary Barber and was foaled in Great Britain April 19, 2013.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at jpack@reedermedia.com