Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Turnovers bite Warriors in loss to San Pasqual

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/1/2019 at 2:19am

Shelby Ahrend photos

Fallbrook's Hunter Keller and Andre Web make a hole for Dru Calloway to carry the ball during the game against the San Pasqual Eagles.

ESCONDIDO – Big plays and turnovers hurt the Fallbrook Warriors varsity football team when they visited Valley League-leading San Pasqual on Friday, Oct. 25.

The Golden Eagles 63-0 shutout win over the Warriors last week means that San Pasqual (8-1, 4-0) claimed at least a share of the Valley League title with Escondido (3-1), who lost to Valley Center on Saturday and will host the Golden Eagles this Friday night.

The Warriors (0-9, 0-4), on the other hand, will be fighting to finish the season on a high note and stay out of last place in the league when they play host to winless Rancho B...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/01/2019 02:35