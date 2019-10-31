Turnovers bite Warriors in loss to San Pasqual
Last updated 11/1/2019 at 2:19am
ESCONDIDO – Big plays and turnovers hurt the Fallbrook Warriors varsity football team when they visited Valley League-leading San Pasqual on Friday, Oct. 25.
The Golden Eagles 63-0 shutout win over the Warriors last week means that San Pasqual (8-1, 4-0) claimed at least a share of the Valley League title with Escondido (3-1), who lost to Valley Center on Saturday and will host the Golden Eagles this Friday night.
The Warriors (0-9, 0-4), on the other hand, will be fighting to finish the season on a high note and stay out of last place in the league when they play host to winless Rancho B...
