Two Fallbrook students picked for all-female Athena Racing team

From left, Loxley A. Brown, Fallbrook Union High School Principal Narciso Iglesias, Stephanie Salgado, Maddy Gaul and FUHSD Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez pose for a group photo. Salgado and Gaul were chosen to participate on the Athena Racing team this month.

Two Fallbrook Union High School students were chosen by Athena Racing to be part of the all-female auto racing team formed by Loxley A. Brown and based in San Diego County.

The team was created for high school students who are on career paths related to automobiles, engineering, robotics, or design.

Senior Stephanie Salgado and sophomore Maddy Gaul were chosen for the team.

"This is the beginning of it all here in San Diego County," Brown said. "I just basically came up with the concept six months ago. This has been very fast forward work. The prerequisites were they had to have an inter...