Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Two Fallbrook students picked for all-female Athena Racing team

 
Last updated 11/1/2019 at 2:22am

From left, Loxley A. Brown, Fallbrook Union High School Principal Narciso Iglesias, Stephanie Salgado, Maddy Gaul and FUHSD Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez pose for a group photo. Salgado and Gaul were chosen to participate on the Athena Racing team this month.

Two Fallbrook Union High School students were chosen by Athena Racing to be part of the all-female auto racing team formed by Loxley A. Brown and based in San Diego County.

The team was created for high school students who are on career paths related to automobiles, engineering, robotics, or design.

Senior Stephanie Salgado and sophomore Maddy Gaul were chosen for the team.

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

