AACA Nationals to be held at Pala Mesa Resort Nov. 9

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club is a chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Local chapters can hold national meets, and there has only been one in Fallbrook. FVCC held this first one in 1976, at the high school.

FVCC is looking forward to hosting the AACA Nationals and to introducing Fallbrook to AACA members nationwide, Nov. 6-9. In the days preceding the car show and judging, there will be a number of local tours that highlight Fallbrook and provide for numerous social events.

Cars and judges are coming from all over the country including one car that is being brought from Florida. Only member’s cars that are stock can be entered to be judged in the car show on Saturday, Nov. 9. It will be on the driving range of the Pala Mesa Resort. The quality of the cars that will be on display will be a notch above what most car show spectators are used to seeing.

For more information, visit https://fallbrookvintagecarclub.org/.

Submitted by Fallbrook Vintage Car Club.