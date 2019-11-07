Fallbrook Democrats to make endorsement in contested Assembly District 75 race

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Democratic Club meets Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Hilltop Center, 331 E Elder St. in Fallbrook. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and on the club’s agenda is to endorse one Democrat running to unseat Assemblywoman Marie Waldron.

Two Democrats have announced campaigns to take the Assembly District 75 seat: Kate Schwartz and Roger Garcia. Scwartz is currently serving on the Fallbrook Regional Health District. Garcia is a Temecula based activist.

“The Fallbrook Democratic Club is a leader in endorsing local races,” President Tom Frew said. “Our club members are excited to hear from the candidates and to get started knocking on doors to elect a champion of our community.”

A representative of the “No on Newland Sierra” proposed development on the March ballot will also give a presentation to the club and a vote for endorsement on the matter will follow on the agenda.

The Fallbrook Democratic Club serves the local Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, DeLuz and surrounding areas and meets the first Thursday of the month in Fallbrook. Light refreshments are offered at 6:30 p.m. with meetings starting at 7p.m.

Submitted by Fallbrook Democratic Club.