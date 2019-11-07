Fitness fair to follow Race to End Hunger

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Food Pantry is holding its annual Race to End Hunger Walk and 5K Run Saturday, Nov. 9, at Live Oak Park, 2746 Reche Road, in Fallbrook. Sign-in starts at 8 a.m., the 5K begins at 9 a.m. and the walk at 10 a.m. Awards will be presented at noon.

Walkers are free; runners are $30 with preregistration and $40 the day of event.

A health and fitness fair at the park will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music, a magician, face painting, photo booth, food, bouncy obstacle course as well as health and wellness activities including nutrition education and health screenings. Admission is $5 for adults; children 12 and under and seniors are free.

Race participants can register at http://www.fallbrookfoodpantry.org/race-to-end-hunger.

Submitted by Fallbrook Food Pantry.