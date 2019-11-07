FWC to honor club veterans Nov. 12

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club will meet Tuesday, Nov. 12, and in honor of Veteran's Day, the club is inviting all veteran members with their spouses and members with their veteran spouses to attend.

Guest speaker Vic Martin from Shelter to Soldier is retired U.S. Navy. Martin will share his own personal experience focusing on his dog, Mia, who has assisted him in the transition from depression, paranoia and isolation after a traumatic brain injury, to normalcy. Martin met with Graham Bloem, co-founder of Shelter to Soldier program, and Martin said his life was forever changed.

The Oct. 8 Fallbrook Woman's Club meeting celebrated three nonprofits from Fallbrook by throwing them a "Community Gift Shower," similar to a baby shower. The three guests represented were Janet Lucore from the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary, Kelly Bednarski from the Angel Society and Tom Minton from Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Donations of books, pet supplies and thrift store donations were given as well as monetary donations. Each representative shared with the club the history of their organizations, the services provided, monetary needs necessary and opportunities for others to volunteer.

An invitation goes out to any visitors who are interested in attending the Fallbrook Woman's Club meetings. To RSVP, contact Lee Johnson at (760) 586-8308 or leejohnson512@gmail.com.

The Fallbrook Woman's Club is a member of the California Federation of Women's Clubs and the General Federation of Women's Clubs International. Its goal is to encourage women to improve their community, state and the nation through volunteering their time, talents and interests. General meetings are held at 11 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month except July and August at the Fallbrook Woman's Club, 238 W. Mission Road, in Fallbrook. For additional information, visit http://www.fallbrookwomansclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club.