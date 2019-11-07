Kenneth Joseph Sousa, 89, died Oct. 25. He was surrounded by his loving family during the days before his passing. Ken will be remembered as a kind and thoughtful man who enjoyed people.

He loved to help others, share stories about his life and listen to others tell their stories. He enjoyed many interests including horseback riding, boating, scuba diving, woodworking, metalworking, gardening, traveling and participating in community and philanthropic activities.

Born July 8, 1930, in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Ken moved with his family to California when he was 11. As a young boy, he took classes in radio dramatics and pursued a career in acting, getting a minor role as an extra in "Our Gang" films.

When he was 17, he enlisted in the Navy for three years but served four years and five days. His enlistment was extended because of the Korean War. He served tours of duty in Guam and on board the USS Endicott, a destroyer minesweeper, as a shipfitter. His battle station was in damage control. He spent 8 1/2 months in the Korean combat zone.

Following his service, Ken worked as a welder. He had a career as a police officer with the Redlands Police Department and as a deputy in the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

When he was stabbed apprehending a suspect, he decided it was best for his family to leave police work. Later when his children were grown, he returned to police work as a lieutenant with the Contra Costa Sheriff Department Reserves.

Next, Ken began a 30-year, successful career in grocery product sales. He won numerous national contests and sales awards.

During this time, he married his wife, Catherine. He often teased that "convincing her to marry him was the most difficult sale he ever made." He retired in 1990 from Hunt-Wesson-ConAgra Foods. Ken and his wife have lived in Fallbrook since 2008.

Ken was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus. He became a Fourth-Degree member during the 1970s and served two years as the Grand Knight of the San Rafael Council. He was also the Big SIR for the El Dorado Hills Chapter of the Sons in Retirement.

Ken is survived by his wife Catherine; his son Ken (Meri) of Upland; his daughter Davi (Linda) of North Edwards; his son Tim (Diane) of Temple, Texas; his daughter Patty Burns (Randy) of Winchester; his brother Al Fowler of Oxnard; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one grandson.

Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Fallbrook. A rosary will be recited immediately preceding Mass. Ken will be cremated, and his ashes inurned in Our Lady of the Angels Chapel at the Mission San Luis Rey Cemetery.

The family suggested donations could be made to the North County Boys and Girls Club or the Fallbrook Food Pantry in his honor.