Library continues children's programs this month

 
Last updated 11/6/2019 at 5:20am



FALLBROOK – The library continues its “Kids Afterschool STEAM” program Mondays at 4 p.m. The program is meant to enhance kindergarteners through fifth-graders knowledge of science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics.

Every Monday in November, children will learn and be entertained with a different STEAM activity: Nov. 18 – ‘E’ is for engineering and Nov. 25 – Science at work.

Teen Time will host programs Tuesdays at 4 p.m. in November, which are as follows: Nov. 12 – Bullet Journals, Nov. 19 – Green Screen and Nov. 26 – Karaoke Night.

Tween Takeover will host events Saturdays in November at 3 p.m. They are Nov. 16 – Fuse Beads, Nov. 23 – Just Dance and Nov. 30 – Metal Stamping.

The programs are free so all children can enjoy the fun and educational events. For more information, call (760) 731-4650. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

 
