Newcomers to host North County Fire District at meeting

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Newcomers Club will host the North County Fire District at their upcoming coffee meeting, Thursday, Nov. 14, at 9:30 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane, in Fallbrook.

All new residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz are invited to attend, meet other new residents and find out more about the Newcomers Club and all the social activities it offers.

A representative from the North County Fire District will speak about wildfire preparedness including evacuation routes and what items residents should be ready to take with them if they have to evacuate.

For more information about the Fallbrook Newcomers Club, visit http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Newcomers Club.