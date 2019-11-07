Palomar College Foundation's Monster Dash raises over $75,000

Participants run in costume to raise funds for the Palomar College Foundation in the Monster Dash, Oct. 19.

SAN MARCOS – Hundreds of runners and walkers in costume raced through campus Saturday, Oct. 19, in the Palomar College Foundation's second annual Monster Dash and Bash 5K Run/Walk.

The event raised more than $75,000 to support Palomar College students through a variety of initiatives led by the foundation, including scholarships, emergency grants and textbook support.

The morning "dash" – a route that took participants through the newly renovated Edwin and Frances Hunter Arboretum – was followed by a "bash" that included awards for the day's best costumes, plus a variety of sponsor b...