'Raptors – Care and Rehabilitation' is next garden club program

FALLBROOK – Shanie Williams will explain the focus of the work performed by SkyHunters Raptor Rehabilitation and Education Center at the Fallbrook Garden Club meeting Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The center cares for the sick, injured and orphaned raptors and educates the community about the preservation of local wildlife. Some fun facts are: owls can see just as well during the day as they do at night; owls don’t use their sight to track prey for they use their hearing; owls appear to turn their heads around to see in order to compensate for their “fixed eyes” which cannot rotate left to right in their socket.

Owls have very flexible necks, which rotate 270 degrees – not quite a full circle, and raptors can dive more than 150 miles an hour. They have a wingspan of more than 8 feet and weigh more than 10 pounds.

The meeting takes place at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, in Fallbrook. Social time and refreshments start 12:30 p.m., with the business meeting at 1 p.m., and the program starts at 2 p.m.

The public is welcome. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Garden Club.