Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rochelle R. (Fiala) Tyler

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/7/2019 at 7:33am



Rochelle R. (Fiala) Tyler died Oct. 25, 2019, in Scio, Oregon. She was born Dec. 29, 1955, to Dr. Richard Fiala and Toni (Fiala) Hansen and lived most of her life in Fallbrook, Oceanside and Vista.

Rochelle owned and operated her family day care in Oceanside and Vista for more than 24 years. She moved to Scio, Oregon, in 2005. Rochelle loved cooking and helping other people.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of Scio; children Elizabeth Jimenez-Tyler of Albany, Oregon, and David Tyler of Lebanon, Oregon; sister Michelle Buendel of Bonsall; three granddaughters and one great-granddaught...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/09/2019 01:14