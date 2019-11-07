Rochelle R. (Fiala) Tyler died Oct. 25, 2019, in Scio, Oregon. She was born Dec. 29, 1955, to Dr. Richard Fiala and Toni (Fiala) Hansen and lived most of her life in Fallbrook, Oceanside and Vista.

Rochelle owned and operated her family day care in Oceanside and Vista for more than 24 years. She moved to Scio, Oregon, in 2005. Rochelle loved cooking and helping other people.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of Scio; children Elizabeth Jimenez-Tyler of Albany, Oregon, and David Tyler of Lebanon, Oregon; sister Michelle Buendel of Bonsall; three granddaughters and one great-granddaught...