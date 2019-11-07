The world lost a great man, Oct. 4, 2019. William Gordon Goodson of Fallbrook, California, passed peacefully, smiling, surrounded by loved ones.

He is survived by his adoring wife of 60 years, Mary Lou; son, two daughters, two siblings;10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Bill was an avid hunter and loved to mentor other sportsmen. He will always be remembered for cracking a joke, and laughing so hard that everyone else in the room would laugh with him, and then wait for his next funny line.

As he told us, he will live forever in our hearts and we will live always in his.

Services will be Nov. 19. Please contact a family member for further information.