Women invited to fall fundraiser

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women's Connection is hosting their annual Fall Boutique, which will include brunch at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens in the Beverly Mansion, Friday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. until noon.

All ladies are invited to come to this annual fundraiser. Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for early shopping. Attendees will enjoy bidding on the many silent auction items and raffles, which include handbags, scarves and jewelry. In addition, there will be theme gift baskets, decorated Christmas trees, holiday decor and a selection of home baked goods.

Guest speaker Carol Abernathie, wife, mother and retired deputy sheriff, will share how her childhood nickname, "The Wild One," took her on a journey from "Lawbreaker" to "Law Abider." Pianist Jean Dixon will provide music.

The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near the Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at (760) 723-3633 or Marilyn at (760) 728-2866 or email Fallbrookwomen@roadrunner.com. Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.