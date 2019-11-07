Heaton publishes local mystery

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook author P. Austin Heaton announced her new novel “Murder at the Expo: Miss Sadie Brown and the Death of Dr. Wolf” is a fun-filled but deadly romp through 1915 San Diego, Balboa Park, Fallbrook and other Southern California communities.

Familiar locations are used as backdrops for a story of murder, deception and history: the 1915 Exposition, Hotel Del, Los Angeles’s Chinatown, Santa Barbara’s silent film industry, Tijuana, Glenn Curtiss’ Flight School on North Island and more.

The novel is the first in a series and introduces Miss Sadie Brown, an aviatrix, newspaper columnist and undercover snoop. This determined Edwardian super sleuth’s exploits carry a story that’s tough to put down.

The novel begins with a bizarre murder and raises the first of many questions. It’s 1915 and the body of prominent surgeon Dr. Asa Wolf is found in the Botanical Lath House during the Panama-California Exposition.

Wolf was an upstanding physician and husband, but he hid some very dark and ugly secrets. The story follows Miss Brown as she unearths one clue after another, all of which point to the chilling fact that countless people wished Dr. Asa Wolf dead. “Murder at the Expo” will keep readers guessing. And the ending is a fiery conclusion they won’t soon forget.

Heaton invited all murder mystery readers to her book launch Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 1-2 p.m. and in the evening from 7-8 p.m. at 234 W. Kalmia St., Meeting Room 201, in Fallbrook. Parking is available on the street. The book will be for sale at a discount.

“Murder at the Expo” may be purchased on http://www.amazon.com and at The Shop Around the Corner, 127 N. Main Avenue, Suite C, in Fallbrook.

Submitted by P. Austin Heaton.