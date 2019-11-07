Pala Casino to host charity tournaments to benefit military families

Pala Casino Resort Spa plans to host two charity tournaments in November to benefit military families as part of the casino’s community outreach initiative, Pala Cares.

Pala will host the 10th annual No Limit Hold ‘em Charity Poker Tournament Saturday, Nov. 9. Proceeds will benefit Our Fallen Soldier, a nonprofit charity based at U.S. Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton that monitors and helps active service families and those who have endured physical or mental wounds from combat.

The tournament, which has an entry fee of $55, provides 5,000 starting chips and includes lunch, the resort casino said. Veterans and active service members can participate for free on a first-come, first serve basis.

Anyone who can’t participate can stake a veteran to play in their place, according to the resort casino; participants will compete for a tournament trophy bearing their name and a prize of $1,000.

Registration begins at noon, Nov. 9.

The second event is a charity slot tournament which will benefit the Wounded Warrior Project, Monday, Nov. 11, two days after the poker tournament.

The Wounded Warrior Project is a charity that offers a variety of programs, services and events for combat-wounded veterans of post-9/11 conflicts.

The entry fee for the slot tournament is $20, and it provides $25 in free play to each entrant, according to Pala.

All guest-paid entry fees will be matched by the casino. Tournament players will have a chance to win a share of $20,000 in added play prizes, including a top amount of $10,000 of added plays.

Registration for the slot tournament starts at 3 p.m., Nov. 11, and tournament qualifiers start at 4 p.m.

To participate in the poker tournament, call Steve Campbell at (760) 912-3885 or email steve.campbell@mwfinc.com. More information can be found at http://www.palacasino.com/casino/poker.

To participate in the slot tournament of any other upcoming events at Pala, call the Pala Casino Special Events team at (760) 510-4555.

