By Jose A. Alvarez
San Diego County Communications Office 

County to add psychiatric beds, strengthen behavioral health services

 
Last updated 11/7/2019 at 5:58am

In collaboration with University of California San Diego Health and Scripps Health, the San Diego County plans to open a 60-bed psychiatric facility in Hillcrest at a county-owned property on Third Avenue that has been vacant for years.

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors got an update on and voted to take the next step in immediate and long-term strategies to support San Diego residents in psychiatric crisis and to help prevent such incidents from occurring.

The central focus of these strategies is to engage in regional collaboration to strengthen behavioral health services in San Diego County, with a primary goal transforming them from crisis to chronic care.

One of the first steps is to make sure that people with psychiatric needs have access to services that are in the area where they live and are interwoven wi...



