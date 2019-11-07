Eating for better mental health

There is a growing body of research showing that the dietary choices we make each day affect not only our physical bodies (yes, that beer belly didn't just happen by itself) but can also play an important role in our mental health.

Most parents have probably observed what foods high in sugar sometimes do to their children. And while studies have failed to find a definitive link between sugar and hyperactivity, most moms will tell you that their son or daughter seems more excited and active after eating a sugary snack.

The reason for that higher activity level may not be as much physiologica...