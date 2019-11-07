Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks

Headaches – Disrupting the mind

There are many causes of and treatments for headaches.

Special to Village News

Headaches are actually quite complicated, and there's not always a simple answer when it comes to causality. That difficulty is why some people continue to suffer from chronic headaches.

There are different types of headaches, different reasons why they happen and different types of treatments. The complexity of a headache lies in the fact that there are over 150 types.

The most common types of headaches include the following:

1. Migraines: This pounding and throbbing pain can last for 3-4 hours or longer. They can also happen up to four times or more per month. A...