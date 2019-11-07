How reproductive history can affect breast cancer risk

Many women may not be aware that their own reproductive history could be affecting their risk.

FALLBROOK – Various factors can contribute to the development of breast cancer. Many women may not be aware that their own reproductive history could be affecting their risk.

Data published by Frontiers Research: Oncology, which has culled information from the Metastasis Research Library, School of Cancer Medicine and Robinson Research Institute, among other medical groups in Australia, indicated that there is a correlation between the amount of reproductive estrogen present in a woman's body and her chances of developing breast cancer.

There is evidence that women who either enter mena...