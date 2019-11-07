How to care for rose bushes in November

After experiencing a summer of high temperatures and currently fires, smoke, ash and Santa Ana winds, gardeners look forward to having some relief. The weather has moderated slightly, and along with the change comes cooler nights with more moisture collecting on leaves. This moisture with the daily accumulation of ash and small dust particles provides a great environment for mildew, rust and black spot on roses.

Black spot is the most common and important disease of roses and can be found everywhere roses grow. The disease does not kill the plant outright, but over time, the loss of leaves...