Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

November is National Hospice Month

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/7/2019 at 6:05am



FALLBROOK – November is National Hospice Month, which makes it this the perfect time to dispel some of the myths surrounding hospice care.

MYTH: My doctor has to choose which hospice to use.

FACT: While a doctor may recommend a particular hospice, ultimately, the decision on which hospice to use is the patient’s choice. The patient, not the doctor, chooses which hospice organization the patient uses.

MYTH: Hospice care is expensive.

FACT: If a patient qualifies for Medicare, the Medicare Hospice Benefit covers virtually all aspects of hospice care with little out-of-pocket expense to...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/09/2019 01:13