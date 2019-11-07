November is National Hospice Month
Last updated 11/7/2019 at 6:05am
FALLBROOK – November is National Hospice Month, which makes it this the perfect time to dispel some of the myths surrounding hospice care.
MYTH: My doctor has to choose which hospice to use.
FACT: While a doctor may recommend a particular hospice, ultimately, the decision on which hospice to use is the patient’s choice. The patient, not the doctor, chooses which hospice organization the patient uses.
MYTH: Hospice care is expensive.
FACT: If a patient qualifies for Medicare, the Medicare Hospice Benefit covers virtually all aspects of hospice care with little out-of-pocket expense to...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)