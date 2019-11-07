FALLBROOK – November is National Hospice Month, which makes it this the perfect time to dispel some of the myths surrounding hospice care.

MYTH: My doctor has to choose which hospice to use.

FACT: While a doctor may recommend a particular hospice, ultimately, the decision on which hospice to use is the patient’s choice. The patient, not the doctor, chooses which hospice organization the patient uses.

MYTH: Hospice care is expensive.

FACT: If a patient qualifies for Medicare, the Medicare Hospice Benefit covers virtually all aspects of hospice care with little out-of-pocket expense to...