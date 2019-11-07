Reduce the grocery bill with these simple tips

FALLBROOK – Expenses for the average household can pile up quickly. One of the easiest ways to keep a budget in check is to focus on how much is being spent on food. Chances are grocery bills can be reduced dramatically without upsetting daily routines.

A 2012 Gallup Poll found the average American family spends $151 a week on food. Cutting food costs often involves making smart choices. The following are some tips to help get started on the path to decreased food spending.

Make more meals at home. Although there are plenty of budget-friendly options at area restaurants, the average pri...