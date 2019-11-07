At least 9 US citizens die in cartel attack in north Mexico

Mark Stevenson

The Associated Press

Drug cartel gunmen ambushed three SUVs along a dirt road, slaughtering at least six children and three women – all of them U.S. citizens living in northern Mexico – in a grisly attack that left one of their SUVs a burned-out, bullet-riddled hulk, authorities said Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Another child was wounded, and one was missing. The dead included six-month-old twins.

Mexican Security Secretary Alfonso Durazo said the attackers may have mistaken the group’s large SUVs for those of rival gangs. He said at least five children were taken to Phoenix for...