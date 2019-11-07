Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California illegal pot seizures top $1.5 billion in value

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 11/7/2019 at 6:41am

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, at podium, discusses the results of an illegal marijuana eradication program during a news conference Monday, Nov. 4, in Los Angeles. The results are part of an effort to target illegal cannabis grows on public lands statewide. AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio photo

The Associated Press

Special to Valley News

Authorities seized more than $1.5 billion worth of illegally grown marijuana plants in California this year – an amount an industry expert said is roughly equal to the state's entire legal market – as part of an annual eradication program, officials said Monday, Nov. 4.

The raids netted more than 950,000 plants from nearly 350 growing operation sites this year through the Campaign Against Marijuana Planting program, an effort known as CAMP that dates to 1983 and is considered the nation's largest illegal marijuana eradication program.

Author...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 11/09/2019 01:25