DOJ: House Democrats' subpoenas 'legally invalid' if witnesses can't have attorneys with them

Zachary Stieber

The Epoch Times

The Department of Justice considers subpoenas issued by House Democrats as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump “legally invalid” if Congress won’t let witnesses be accompanied by White House attorneys.

Democrats, led by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), have continued closed-door hearings even after the passage of an impeachment resolution that enables open hearings.

“You have asked whether HPSCI or the other committees involved in the impeachment inquiry may validly compel executive branch witnesses...