More than 450 Oklahoma inmates walking out of prison doors

 
Last updated 11/7/2019 at 6:51am

Tess Harjo, left, embraces her grandmother, Sally Taylor, right, after being released from the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center Monday, Nov. 4, in Taft, Oklahoma. More than 450 inmates walked out the doors of prisons across Oklahoma Monday as part of what state officials said is the largest single-day mass commutation in U.S. history. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki photo

Sean Murphy

The Associated Press

More than 450 inmates walked out the doors of prisons across Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 4, as part of what state officials said is the largest single-day mass commutation in U.S. history.

The release of inmates, all with convictions for low-level drug and property crimes, resulted from a bill signed by new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. The bill retroactively applied misdemeanor sentences for simple drug possession and low-level property crimes that state voters approved in 2016.

Stitt has made reducing Oklahoma's highest-in-the-nation incarceration rate one of h...



