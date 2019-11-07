Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

2 drivers seriously hurt in Pala-area head-on crash

 
Last updated 11/8/2019 at 7:44pm



PALA (CNS) - A compact car and a pickup truck collided on a rural road near Palomar Mountain State Park today, leaving both drivers seriously injured.

The Honda Fit and Ford F-150 crashed head-on shortly after 2 p.m. on state Route 76, east of Magee Road in Pala, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Emergency crews freed the motorists – a 66-year-old Escondido resident and a 27-year-old Carlsbad man – from their damaged vehicles and took them to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, CHP public affairs Officer Mark Latulippe said.

It was unclear who was at fault for the wreck, which left the highway closed in the area for about a half-hour.

"The details of the collision are still under investigation,'' Latulippe said late this afternoon.

 
